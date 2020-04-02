Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree to feed stray dogs

Fight against hunger: Food being packed at a community kitchen run by Kudumbashree at the Kottukal grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kudumbashree district mission has taken up the task of feeding stray dogs in the district.

Nearly 1,000 stray dogs are being given food and water by the seven dog sterilisation units functioning under the mission. The funds for the activity are being utilised from the profits made by the groups under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

The district mission’s initiative follows the Chief Minister’s call to the people to feed stray dogs and birds in the wake of the lockdown, Kudumbashree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju said..

Those interested in feeding stray dogs can contact the ABC consortium president Ph: 9562387855.

