Kudumbashree steps up production of masks

Kudumbashree has taken up production of masks in a bid to support the State government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Kudumbashree has been asked to engage in production of masks and sanitisers owing to their shortage in the market and the fact that these have become very expensive. This follows talks held by senior government officials with Kudumbashree executive director Harikishore S.

As the maximum demand is in Thiruvananthapuram district, the Kudumbashree district mission has started mask production in 70 locations here.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinator Shaiju K.R. said

on the basis of a model from SAT, mask production had got under way at a unit at the Parassala Apparel Park that had 30 machines, a 20-member unit in Cherunniyoor grama panchayat, and 10-member unit in Elavupalam ward in Peringamala grama panchayat, a five-member unit in Vamanapuram grama panchayat, among others.