Kudumbashree polls over till ADS level in district

LDF wins majority in all but two wards in Corporation

Elections to 27,198 Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHGs) and 1,542 area development societies (ADS) have been completed in the capital district.

The elections, held to select new office-bearers at all levels of the three-tier Kudumbashree structure for a three-year term, were delayed by a year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postponed

While the elections till the ADS level have been completed, the community development society (CDS) polls that were scheduled for January 25 have been postponed till the district moves out of the ‘C’ category COVID-19 prevalence classification.

As many as 28,086 NHGs were eligible to participate in the NHG polls. Presided over by a chairperson selected by the members, the polls are held to elect a five-member governing body, which includes a president, secretary, livelihood sub-committee convener, social development sub-committee convener, and infrastructure development sub-committee convener, in each NHG. As many as 4.5 lakh women cast their votes in the NHG polls held from January 7 to 13 in the district.

The ADS general body, which includes all elected members of each neighbourhood group in a ward, elects an 11-member governing body, including a chairperson, vice-chairperson, and secretary, in the ADS polls. The ADS polls were held from January 16 to 21. The total number of ADSs in the district is 1,546.

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won a majority in all but two wards as per latest figures – Kalippankulam and Perunthanni. Among the panchayats, the LDF has the majority in all except for Vellanad, Nellanad, Kulathoor, and Vilavoorkkal.

The ADS elections have given the LDF an advantage in the CDS where one member is elected from each ADS by the respective governing body. The elected CDS members, in turn, elect a CDS chairperson and vice-chairperson. The CDS general body comprises all 11 governing body members of each ADS in the local body.

Young women in the fray

Kudumbashree officials say a number of educated young women came forward to join the poll fray and will be in the running for CDS chairperson or vice chairperson posts with an eye on contesting in the next local body polls in the State.