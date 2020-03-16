Kudumbashree joins fight in Vellanad

Thiruvananthapuram

16 March 2020 00:54 IST

It manages to contain panic in the area

When a COVID-19 case was confirmed from Vellanad in the district, there was an initial panic there.

The next day, two meetings of top panchayat officials were called in the presence of K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLA. Kudumbashree community development society (CDS) chairpersons were also called for the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that Kudumbashree area development society (ADS) members would make door-to-door visits in a bid to curb the panic, reassure the people, and distribute pamphlets that underlined the need to be vigilant and take precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

Vellanad panchayat Kudumbashree community development society accountant Sajithakumari B.S. says awareness campaigns were also held among neighbourhood groups there.

The panchayat has six elderly neighbourhood groups.

With the elderly being very vulnerable to the disease, educating them was imperative.

Pensioners

As one of the elderly neighbourhood groups – a group of pensioners - was in close vicinity to the area from where the positive case was reported, homoeo doctors were roped in to make house visits to inform them of steps to contain the disease, she said.

Sajithakumari says people had heard and read so much about the disease that news of the COVID-19 positive case did make them anxious.

However, they were reassured that there was only one case in the panchayat and as the infected person had been very cautious to avoid contact with as many people as he could, there was no reason to panic.

Highlighting the infected person’s responsible behaviour also helped check any bid to ostracise the family. People were told to emulate his example and prevent the spread of the disease to others.

Shops that had been closed after a family member of the infected person visited them were reopened after conducting an awareness drive and reassuring them of no further positive cases.

Besides announcements by the panchayat on the details of the positive case and the need to stay calm, Kudumbashree community counsellors, ADS office-bearers, and ASHA workers had to a large extent helped remove any panic about the spread of COVID-19, says Sajithakumari.