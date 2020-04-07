Kudumbashree distributes 1,000 meals

On the opening day of the Kudumbashree’s first Janakeeya restaurant in the city, as many as 1,000 meals were distributed. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the restaurant, located opposite SMV Higher Secondary School, on Tuesday.

The meals consisting of rice, Sambar, Thoran, Erissery, and pickle, are being sold at ₹20 for those who pick up the parcel from the restaurant. For home delivery, done by the Kudumabshree’s and city Corporation’s volunteers, the cost is ₹25. Those needing home delivery should register before 8 p.m. the previous day by calling any of these numbers: 7034001843, 7012285498, 6235740810, 9061917457, 7012827903, 8129016079, 8921663462.

Mayor K. Sreekumar said that an amount of ₹3 crore had been allocated for Janakeeya restaurants in the city Corporation’s Budget for 2020-21, as part of the State government’s hunger-free Kerala project.

Nine more Janakeeya restaurants will be opened in the city.

The restaurants are also aimed at cutting down the number of meal packets from community kitchens, which have become a financial burden for the civic body.

In the State Budget earlier this year, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had proposed the opening of 1,000 such restaurants across the State by Onam.

Veggie truck

The Kudumbashree’s vegetable truck has begun plying across the city, bringing relief to residents in the time of lockdown. Mr. Sreekumar flagged off the vehicle. The Kudumbashree will bring vegetables as per demand on the doorstep. Contact: 7025332892, 8113008306.

Mask disposal

The city Corporation, in association with the Indian Medical Association, has made arrangements for collecting the gloves and masks used by police personnel, for processing.

The Corporation has already arranged colour-coded bins, attached to ten of its handwash points for collection of used masks and gloves from the public.