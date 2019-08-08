KU to probe misuse of pay-in slips

The University of Kerala has ordered a comprehensive probe into the fraudulent use of pay-in slips that is suspected to have led to a massive revenue loss over several years. The university also decided to suspend payment facility for various services through outlets of the Friends Janasevana Kendram.

The unauthorised use of pay-in slips (or challans) through the insecure payment system is estimated to have led to a loss of nearly ₹75 lakh in the past three years.

Dating back to years

The Syndicate on Thursday decided to widen the scope of the ongoing internal inquiry by bringing transactions dating back to several years under the ambit of the probe.

The Finance Officer and the Director of the Computer Centre have been tasked with the responsibility.

Besides, the university will also submit complaints to the police and the cyber cell, seeking an investigation into the malpractice through which several students are suspected to have registered for examinations and other services by submitting challan numbers for which they have not made payments. The fraudulent practice is believed to have affected many others who could not avail the services despite having remitted payments through the Friends outlets and other facilities.

Payment options

The Syndicate decided to suspend the payment facility through the Friends outlets until the loophole in the payment system was rectified with the assistance of the Kerala State IT Mission. In the meantime, the university will accept fees only through banks, university cash counter and the online payment gateway.

Action against students

The university also mulled over initiating stringent action against those students who purportedly appeared for examinations and availed various services without paying the prescribed amounts.