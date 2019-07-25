KU recommends action against college officials

The University of Kerala has recommended punitive action against officials of University College here for lapses in the conduct of examinations.

A formal recommendation has been submitted to the Principal Secretary (Higher Education) and the Director of Collegiate Education following an inquiry into the recovery of answer sheets from a student’s house.

Following the instruction by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, the university has commenced steps to improve its examination system which has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the University College controversy. As part of the ongoing measures, the varsity has called a joint meeting of the Principals and chief superintendents of all affiliated government, aided and unaided colleges on Thursday.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the university denied reports that it has failed to adopt remedial measures to address the lacunae in the examination system. The Syndicate subcommittee constituted to probe the lapses has conducted several sittings in the university and the college within a short period. Besides, the Registrar has sought an explanation regarding the undetected loss of answer sheets from the college Principal.

The university has also obtained the details of some of the answer sheets confiscated from the house of the prime accused in a stab case, following a formal request made to the Cantonment police. The inquiry revealed that these answer sheets had been supplied to the college during the period from 2015 to May 2018. On the basis of the finding, a formal complaint to initiate criminal proceedings was submitted to the Cantonment station house officer on Monday. A separate complaint was also submitted seeking a probe into the forged seal of the Director of Physical Education.