KU goes ahead with exams despite COVID-19 fears

Notwithstanding the demands to postpone examinations amidst COVID-19 concerns, the University of Kerala began its undergraduate examinations on Monday.

In the absence of a well-defined directive by the State government, some affiliated colleges were found lacking in the preparedness to prevent the spread of the disease on the first day.

With the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) issuing an advisory, albeit a day late, all colleges are expected to fall in line from Tuesday onwards. College officials have been issued a set of directions including ensuring an adequate supply of hand sanitisers and reserve ‘isolation rooms’ for symptomatic students.

A section of the student and teaching communities had demanded the deferment of the examinations in view of the prevalent panic caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. They pointed out that the plan to go ahead with the examinations could possibly contravene the Health department’s advisory to refrain from gathering, thereby exposing the attendees to the risk of contracting the disease. Besides, many students also highlighted the difficulties caused by private hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations closing down their facilities in the wake of the crisis.

However, the government is yet to recommend a postponement of the examinations. The university also maintained that a suspension of the examinations could affect the academic calendar.

“We are left with little options but to go ahead with the examinations. The results of the fourth semester CBCSS examinations, which are under way, will have to be declared prior to that of the sixth semester examinations that will commence on March 23. Only then will we be able to publish the final-year UG results by April end and conform to the government directive to start the next academic year on June 1. The plans could go haywire if we failed to adhere to the schedule,” a senior official said, while adding that the Governor, who sought a report from the university following complaints, has green-lit the existing schedule.

The university authorities also have not ruled out the possibility of holding special examinations for those who could not attend the examinations with genuine reasons pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mahatma Gandhi University is reported to have taken a decision in this regard.

Besides directing colleges to ensure utmost cleanliness on their premises, the DCE has issued orders to set up portable wash basins and liquid soap dispensers at the entrance. Students must also be regularly sensitised of the precautionary measures.