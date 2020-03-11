KU declares holiday until March 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 March 2020 00:59 IST

The University of Kerala has suspended academic and research activities in its study departments until March 31 on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The holidays will be applicable to the University Institutes of Technology, University Institutes of Management, engineering and BEd colleges that function under the university.

There will not be any change in the schedule of examinations of choice-based credit and semester system (CBCSS) courses.

The university has instructed the superintendents of each examination centres to adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Health Department in adopting precautionary steps.

Separate arrangements will be made for the open defence sessions held prior to awarding doctoral degrees.

Meanwhile, the ongoing restrictions have also prompted the Kerala University Union to defer the valedictory session of the Kerala University Youth Festival that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday.