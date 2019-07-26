Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala University asks colleges to rectify flaws in exam process

V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University.

V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University.

VC chairs meeting of Principals

The University of Kerala on Thursday issued directions to affiliated colleges to correct the inadequacies in the examination system. A meeting of Principals and chief superintendents was held at the university headquarters on Thursday.

Fixing responsibility

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, laid down guidelines that fixed responsibility in each stage of the examination process. Instructions were issued to maintain records of answer sheets stored in each institution and to constantly update details. Answer sheets and other examination-related documents will have to be kept in strong rooms equipped with CCTV cameras.

Besides, inspection teams will be deployed by the university to all examination centres to prevent malpractices.

