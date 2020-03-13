KTU to accept students’ requests through e-mail

In view of the precautionary steps taken to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to accept requests from students for various services through e-mail.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students who require their degree certificate, consolidated grade card, and provisional certificate have been requested to send requests to soexam3@ktu.edu.in and soexam6@ktu.edu.in respectively. Requests for various services can also be sent to soexam@ktu.edu.in (official transcripts), jracademics@ktu.edu.in (migration and cancellation-related requests), and support@ktu.edu.in (general requests).

Till March 31

Students can raise queries related to exams and valuation and request copies of answer scripts through their login IDs in the university portal. These changes will remain in place until March 31.

Meanwhile, the university has modified its examination calendar to postpone the commencement of examinations from May 11 to 18. The last working day for the even semester will be March 5.

The university has advised its students to treat the period from March 12 to 31 as study leave for the examinations.

No extra study period will be allocated on the examination calender. The results of the last odd semester examinations will be declared latest by March 20.