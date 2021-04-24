KTU students bag second prize at hackathon

Initiative to tackle bias against women in farm sector

A team of students from A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University bagged the second prize in the global hackathon organised by London-headquartered fintech company Finastra.

Team Tinch, which comprised students from College of Engineering, Kidangoor, and Sree Buddha College of Engineering, Pattoor, bagged the prize for evolving an agri-fintech initiative to tackle bias against women in the agriculture sector when it comes to market price, access to agricultural loans, and land availability.

Team members

The team consisting of Akash Philip Cherian, Merry James, Nikhil A., Sreejith Shaji, Sumi Mary Shibu, all from College of Engineering, Kidangoor, and Vignesh S.N. of Sree Buddha College of Engineering, was mentored by Mathew Abraham, District Agriculture Officer, Pathanamthitta, and Binish Moulana, cloud architect, Finastra. Titled ‘Hack to the Future’, the hackathon saw over 600 participants from more than 50 countries.