KTU plans post-lockdown schedule

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has given shape to a post-lockdown academic schedule.

Quelling concerns raised by final-year engineering students, the university may commence examinations only after completing a reworked number of contact classes.

Besides, it has been tentatively planned to defer the classes of junior batches until the completion of final-year classes to prevent crowding and ensure social distancing norms.

The university, which faces a challenging task of coordinating the activities of engineering colleges spread across the State amid the COVID-19 crisis, discussed the unfolding crisis threadbare at its recent academic council meet through videoconferencing.

The panel arrived at a consensus to reserve 20 contact days and nine days for study leave prior to the commencement of the examinations for all final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. In the case of lower-semester students, there will be 30 contact days and nine days for study leave prior to the examinations, sources said.

Though the university had planned 73 contact days for the ongoing semester, only 42 were conducted until the imposition of the lockdown, leaving a balance of 31 days or 186 contact hours (each contact day comprises six class hours).

Extra classes

To compensate for the working days lost owing to the pandemic, the university has been deliberating with the teaching community on the feasibility of conducting extra classes beyond the normal working hours.

Various options such as organising classes on Saturdays and advancing classes to 7 a.m. and possibly extending them beyond the regular hours are being considered. Principals may be allowed to evolve flexible schedules after considering logistics such as transportation of students.

With many colleges also being unable to hold at least one of the two rounds of series tests due for the current semester, the university is also likely to suggest alternative measures to make up for the lost time.

Despite having chalked out a rough schedule, the university has adopted a guarded stance as far as resumption of classes is concerned.

College reopening

The colleges will reopen only on the basis of orders issued by guidelines following the lifting of the lockdown. Besides, uncertainty remains over the ability of students admitted under the Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) quota and the Government of India nominees in attending classes with many having left for other States and abroad.