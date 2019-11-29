KSU activist attacked at University Hostel

A second-year postgraduate student was allegedly manhandled by other residents of the University Hostel late on Wednesday, sparking yet another round of tussle between the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists of the University College.

The injured student Nithin Raj, a KSU activist, alleged that he was attacked by a group of SFI activists who purportedly threatened him of dire consequences if he continued to stay in the hostel. An MA student of the college, he had played an active role in forming a KSU unit at the college.

The Museum police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

In his complaint, Nithin Raj accused former unit secretary of the SFI Mahesh of orchestrating the attack.

Three suspended

Protesting against the attack, the KSU observed a strike in the college on Thursday. The issue appeared to be snowballing into a controversy when the college authorities suspended three KSU activists Amal, Boban and Achuth, after a student accused that they manhandled him on the campus. A police team was deployed on the college campus to prevent a clash among the activists of the rival organisations.

Later in the day, Nithin’s roommate Sudev complained that he was manhandled by SFI activists in the hostel. He had been admitted to the General Hospital, official sources said.