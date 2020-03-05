KSRTC suspects foul play

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will approach the police seeking an inquiry into a call reportedly given by the crew of private stage carriers to foment trouble in East Fort.

In the wake of the Wednesday’s incident at East Fort that led to a flash strike for five hours, the KSRTC has decided to approach the police to check two audio clips, of 24 seconds’ and 33 seconds’ duration. The KSRTC will give a formal complaint to the police as the management believes that the incident on Wednesday was a planned one. The crew of private buses and their supporters were at the scene in good numbers to vitiate the atmosphere, a top official in KSRTC said.

“Our buses are not allowed to park in East Fort. Create an issue and others will join. Someone should take the initiative. We cannot accept the three to four minute stoppage. We have planned to create a scene. We will halt the bus if they block us and ask if they have time schedule....,’ says an audio clip accessed by the KSRTC. An office-bearer of the private bus operators association said they had also come across the audio clips and would cooperate if the police carried out a probe.

The KSRTC, which had drawn flak for the flash stir that crippled public transport for five hours, will also seek steps for regulating the use of the bus bay at East Fort and flag the unauthorised trips by 100-odd private stage carriers operating in the city limits.

The trigger

The unruly incidents were triggered when KSRTC staff questioned a private stage carrier, operating on the Trikannnapuram-Maruthoorkadavu sector, reached East Fort at 9. 20 a.m., ahead of the schedule and picked up commuters. The KSRTC was operating chain services to Attukal in connection with the Pongala festival.

As the private buses do not commence services from East Fort, they have been given designated places near Hotel Luciya and the Ganapathi temple to stop for three minutes and pick up commuters. “Seldom do they follow the schedule and tail the KSRTC buses at the parking bay. The complaints given by the KSRTC to the police have not yielded results,” the official said.