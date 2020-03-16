KSRTC bus stand premises sanitised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 March 2020 00:50 IST

Corpn. to produce hand sanitisers

The city Corporation’s emergency response team carried out sanitising at the KSRTC bus stand in Thampanoor on Sunday, as part of its measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor K.Sreekumar said that the services of the team will be made available in bus stands within the city and in places where large number of people are likely to pass through daily.

As part of the cleaning, sanitising activities were carried in long distance buses too.

The civic body is planning to expand the activities of the team, with more members from Monday onwards. The team will remain active until the threat of the virus recedes, said the Mayor.

The first load of hand sanitisers being manufactured by the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP), under the Industries Department, will reach the Corporation office on Monday. The hand sanitisers available in the market cost anywhere between ₹150 to ₹200 for 100 ml, while the KSDP’s product is priced at ₹125 for 500 ml.

To meet the surge in demand for sanitisers, the city Corporation has also decided to produce hand sanitisers in association with the Prisons Department. The Mayor held a discussion with the Director General of Prisons Rishiraj Singh regarding steps to be taken for this.

The Corporation also got in touch with the Excise Minister T.P.Ramakrishnan to request for enough spirit for the production of sanitisers. The civic body will also procure the rest of the materials for the purpose and hand it over to the Prisons Department, which will manufacture it.

Surprise checks

The Corporation has also been carrying out surprise checks in medical stores in the city following complaints regarding some of them selling face masks and hand sanitizers at rates above the market price. Action was taken against one medical store located near the General Hospital.