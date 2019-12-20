KSHEC exceeds teacher training target

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has exceeded its target of training 1,000 university and college teachers through its faculty training centre (FTC) within a year.

The council has managed to impart training to 1,285 teachers in various subjects since the facility’s launch in February.

The objectives of the training centre include improvement in the quality of teaching, professional training at the induction level, and equipping teachers with necessary competencies and attitudes for excellence in teaching, learning, and research.

Since its launch, the initiative was organised in various universities across the State. It includes five-day faculty development programmes focussed on the academic areas of humanities and literature, commerce and management, and science; hands-on workshop on outcome-based education (OBE) for the members of Board of Studies in universities and autonomous institutions; and interactive workshops for Economics teachers for developing socially relevant pedagogy.

Azim Premji University and the Centre for Development Studies were partners in the exercise.

Second phase of OBE

The KSHEC has now set its sights on launching the second phase of OBE as a cross-disciplinary literacy campaign in January.

The programme is being devised to enable universities to disentangle teaching and research from disciplinary silos to reorganise themselves to facilitate collaborative academic enterprises across disciplines.

With an aim to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge to assist students in acquiring better interdisciplinary adaptability, the council has set a target of training 2,000 teachers during 2020.

The executive body of the council, chaired by vice chairman P.M. Rajan Gurukkal, approved the report pertaining to the activities of the FTC at a meeting held on Tuesday.