KSEB clarifies on rates for vehicle charging

With the ‘go electric’ mantra being chanted ever louder, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has come out with clear directions on tariffs for different categories of electric vehicle charging points in the State.

Private charging points in residences are permitted and the existing supply can be used for charging electric vehicles. No separate electric connection is required in this case. Additionally, the KSEB has clarified that the tariff applicable for domestic consumption will be applicable to these private charging points.

The tariffs for captive charging stations - stations owned by fleet owners, government departments, corporate houses, bus depots - have not been specified in the revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Power in October, 2019, the KSEB noted. This being the case, captive charging stations have been assigned the respective tariffs of the office/corporate house/depots where they are maintained until the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) specifies the rates.

Captive stations also can use existing supply for charging the EVs. But if the additional load caused by the charging infrastructure requires modification or change in the existing connection, it should be modified as prescribed by Regulation '90' of the Kerala Electricity Supply Code, 2014, the KSEB noted.

Public charging stations will be given a separate service connection.