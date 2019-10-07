Krishna Iyer’s birth anniversary to be marked as Probation Day

At a time when the probation system in the State is being strengthened to reduce overcrowding in jails and bring down the number of offenders in society, the birth anniversary of V.R. Krishna Iyer, the first Law Minister of the State, is being observed by the Social Justice Department as ‘Probation Day’ or social defence day.

The late jurist played a pioneering role in initiating prison reforms. His landmark judgment in the Sunil Batra vs. Delhi Administration case upheld the fundamental rights of prisoners. Krishna Iyer was born on November 15, 1915, and died on December 4, 2014. While November 15 will be observed as Probation Day across the State in his honour, the following days till December 4 will witness probation-related programmes in all districts.

Awareness

The aim is to create awareness of the probation system and of social defence (that is protection of society against crime) among the stakeholders, make the public aware of social defence mechanisms and of government programmes.

Besides the State-level inauguration, social defence mechanisms in the districts such as judiciary, police, social justice, local self-government, prisons, women and child development, Kudumbashree, and RDOs will be roped in for the district-level inaugurations. The events will be implemented by the district probation officers. First, children and dependants of those in prison and those released from jail will be familiarised with the programmes of the Social Justice Department.

Awareness of social defence and probation systems will be created among students of law colleges, social work colleges, journalism institutes and sociology departments through seminars and workshops.

Competitions such as essay writing and elocution too are planned.