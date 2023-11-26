HamberMenu
KPSTA takes out march

Former Minister V.C. Kabeer inaugurated the march that opposed the alleged Left Democratic Front (LDF) government bid to prepare the new school curriculum

November 26, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) took out a march to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Poojappura here on Saturday in protest against the ‘autocratic’ approach to school textbook preparation as part of curriculum reform.

Former Minister V.C. Kabeer inaugurated the march that opposed the alleged Left Democratic Front (LDF) government bid to prepare the new school curriculum by avoiding people of different ideologies. Members of teachers’ organisations affiliated to the Opposition were kept away from curriculum committee, core committee, focus group that prepared notes for detailed discussions, as well as textbook preparation.  

 KPSTA State president K. Abdul Majeed presided over the protest. Association general secretary P.K. Aravindan, treasurer Anil Vattapara, and former president M. Salahudeen were present.  

