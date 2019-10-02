KPCC’s padayatras to mark end of Jayanti fete

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has announced that the valedictory function of the year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be held at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said apart from the floral tributes and all-religion prayers, the party would organise regional-based padayatra to commemorate the event.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A.K. Antony will flag off the Thiruvananthapuram leg of the padayatra, while Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Mr. Ramachandran will perform the task in Ernakulam and Kozhikode. In the State capital, the padayatra will start from the statue of Subash Chadra Bose and conclude at the Gandhi Park.

Mr. Ramachandran said the party would organise seminars and talks at the district and block levels from October 3 to 9. Gandhi Smrithi yatras, bearing the slogan ‘Easwar Allah Tera Nam’ will be organised at the mandalam committee levels against communalism, political violence, and intolerance. The Ernakulam District Congress Committee will organise a five-day State- level Gandhi Exhibition. At the booth level, Gandhi family get-togethers will be organised.