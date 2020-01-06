Kovalam police aid post in bad shape

Built during the pre-Independence era, an aid post of the tourism police in Kovalam has fallen into a state of utter disrepair.

The building has faced neglect over the years, despite the Kerala Police going on a modernisation spree to facelift many of its police stations across the State in recent times.

Perched atop a vantage point on the Grove Beach, the building is believed to have been utilised for security purposes during the rule of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom.

While the land had been held by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the portion of nearly 10.5 cents of land, on which the aid post stands, was transferred to the Home Department around two decades ago.

Despite its significance in a tourist hotspot, little effort has been put in place for the maintenance of the dilapidated structure for nearly a decade.

A year ago, the Kerala Police pursued the idea of relocating the aid post to Idakkal, near the Light House beach, after the Revenue Department had identified a plot of 10 cents for the purpose. Subsequently, the government had also accorded sanction and earmarked funds.

However, the proposal fell through after a few hoteliers protested the move claiming that the building could deny them the advantage of a sea view.

Threat

Besides the several cracks that have developed over the years, the leaky ceiling has further worsened its condition. Worse, the aid post has been functioning without electricity and water supply. “We prefer to remain outdoors during heavy downpours and windy conditions out of fear that the building could crumble any moment,” a police officer said.

Control point

While two other police aid posts have come up in recent times, the one on the Grove Beach functioned as the control point from where police personnel were deployed to various points. The aid post also doubled up as an information centre with several tourists.

Sources said the existing deployment of tourism police was inadequate.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fort, R. Prathapan Nair, said the police aid post did not currently figure among the buildings that had been identified for renovation.

Yet necessary measures would be adopted to rectify its existing inadequacies.