Kovalam MLA Vincent’s car vandalised

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of vandalising the car of Kovalam MLA M. Vincent. The accused, taken into custody by the Balaramapuram police, was identified as one Santhosh of Uchakkada.

According to the police, Santhosh had shattered the windshield and windows of the car that was parked on the roadside outside Mr. Vincent's house using an iron bar around 7.40 a.m. Local residents then detained Santhosh and handed him over to the police.

The police said Santhosh is an accused in a number of cases registered at the Vizhinjam police station. The police have registered a case in connection with Monday's incident and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Mr. Vincent has called for a detailed investigation to ascertain the reason for the act of vandalism.