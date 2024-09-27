ADVERTISEMENT

Kovalam marathon: Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday

Published - September 27, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic curbs along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shanghumughom from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The City police will enforce traffic restrictions along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shanghumughom from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday on account of the Kovalam Marathon. Vehicular movement will be restricted on the Kovalam-Paruthikuzhy road, Paruthikuzhy-Chakka bypass service road, and Chakka-Shanghumughom domestic airport road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restrictions will also be in place along the western side of the Kovalam-Paruthikuzhy bypass road, and the western side of the Paruthikuzhy-Enchakkal-Chakka service road. Motorists coming from Kovalam should deviate at the Kovalam junction and proceed along the parallel Chakka-Kovalam bypass road, while those coming from Paruthikuzhy should proceed towards Chakka through the main road on the western side.

Traffic will be permitted towards both sides along the Paruthikuzhy-Kovalam bypass road without any restrictions. Motorists moving from Chakka to Shanghumughom and in the opposite direction should utilise the right-side lane of the Chakka-Shanghumughom road.

Travellers headed to the airport have been advised to plan their journeys ahead of time, taking into account potential traffic congestion due to the marathon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US