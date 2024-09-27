Kovalam marathon: Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday

The City police will enforce traffic restrictions along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shanghumughom from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday on account of the Kovalam Marathon. Vehicular movement will be restricted on the Kovalam-Paruthikuzhy road, Paruthikuzhy-Chakka bypass service road, and Chakka-Shanghumughom domestic airport road.

Restrictions will also be in place along the western side of the Kovalam-Paruthikuzhy bypass road, and the western side of the Paruthikuzhy-Enchakkal-Chakka service road. Motorists coming from Kovalam should deviate at the Kovalam junction and proceed along the parallel Chakka-Kovalam bypass road, while those coming from Paruthikuzhy should proceed towards Chakka through the main road on the western side.

Traffic will be permitted towards both sides along the Paruthikuzhy-Kovalam bypass road without any restrictions. Motorists moving from Chakka to Shanghumughom and in the opposite direction should utilise the right-side lane of the Chakka-Shanghumughom road.

Travellers headed to the airport have been advised to plan their journeys ahead of time, taking into account potential traffic congestion due to the marathon.