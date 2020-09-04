Kottayam’s COVID-19 tally remains high at 160

Health workers conducting antigen tests on workers at the Kottayam market on Thursday.

KOTTAYAM

04 September 2020 11:22 IST

All but one contract disease locally

As many as 160 persons, including a health-care worker at a private hospital in Changanassery, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

Of these, 159 persons contracted the viral infection through local transmission.

Kottayam municipality reported 21 cases, followed by Erumeli with 15 cases.

Erattupetta had 14 cases while Uzhavoor and Nedumkunnam reported nine cases each.

Eleven recoveries

The district also reported 11 recoveries during the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 1,543.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed fines to the tune of ₹14.8 lakh during a drive conducted between August 24 and September 2 from those who violated the COVID-19 protocol.

6,900 booked

As many as 6,900 cases were registered for violation of physical-distancing norms.

Also, cases were registered against 4,301 persons for not wearing face-masks in public places.

Cases were registered against 258 persons, including nine who violated quarantine norms.