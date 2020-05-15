Kollam COVID-free as 2 test negative

With two patients testing negative on Thursday, Kollam became one of the COVID-19-free districts in Kerala. They were among the last three patients to remain under isolation at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, for around 40 days.

The first one, a 28-year-old from Punalur tested negative on Wednesday, and his wife, and another 43-year-old woman from Prakkulam tested negative after a day.

All three were discharged on Thursday.