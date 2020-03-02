‘Koda’ fete begins at Mandaikad Bhagavathy temple

The 10-day-long annual ‘Koda’ festival at the Mandaikad Bhagavathy temple near Colachel in Tamil Nadu began on Sunday with the traditional flag-unfurling (Kodiyettu) ceremony in the presence of thousands of devotees from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The temple Tantri, Edakkode S. Mahadeva Iyer, and temple head priest Chattanatha Kurukkal initiated the festival rites in the presence of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan; Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in Delhi Thalavai Sundaram; A. Vijayakumar, MP, and other officials.

The Koda will take place on March 10 attended by devotees from various regions of Tamil Nadu and the southern parts of Kerala.

Keeping in view the large number of devotees from Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has made elaborate arrangements to regulate the flow of pilgrims. The Tamil Nadu police have deployed 2,500 special police personnel and a contingent of Marine Police.

An additional 32 bus services are operated daily between the two States during the festival.