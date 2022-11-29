Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram to get a facelift

November 29, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochuveli Railway Station will receive a major infrastructure upgrade with the commissioning of two new platforms and a new train stabling line for which the final-stage works are scheduled from December 1 to 11. According to the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railways, the infrastructure works will be carried out at a cost of ₹39.57 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release from the Railways here on Tuesday, extension of two existing platforms (platform 2 and 3) to 53 m, additional shelters for platforms 2 and 3 (32 m) and platforms 4 and 5 (64 m), and new signal and telecommunication facility and optical fibre cable (OFC) hut are the major works scheduled as part of the upgrade.

On completion of the work, there will be six platforms and four stabling lines available for train operations at Kochuveli, said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US