Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram to get a facelift

November 29, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kochuveli Railway Station will receive a major infrastructure upgrade with the commissioning of two new platforms and a new train stabling line for which the final-stage works are scheduled from December 1 to 11. According to the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railways, the infrastructure works will be carried out at a cost of ₹39.57 crore.

According to a release from the Railways here on Tuesday, extension of two existing platforms (platform 2 and 3) to 53 m, additional shelters for platforms 2 and 3 (32 m) and platforms 4 and 5 (64 m), and new signal and telecommunication facility and optical fibre cable (OFC) hut are the major works scheduled as part of the upgrade.

On completion of the work, there will be six platforms and four stabling lines available for train operations at Kochuveli, said the release.