  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia starts, 0-0

Kochuveli railway station in Thiruvananthapuram to get a facelift

November 29, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochuveli Railway Station will receive a major infrastructure upgrade with the commissioning of two new platforms and a new train stabling line for which the final-stage works are scheduled from December 1 to 11. According to the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railways, the infrastructure works will be carried out at a cost of ₹39.57 crore.

According to a release from the Railways here on Tuesday, extension of two existing platforms (platform 2 and 3) to 53 m, additional shelters for platforms 2 and 3 (32 m) and platforms 4 and 5 (64 m), and new signal and telecommunication facility and optical fibre cable (OFC) hut are the major works scheduled as part of the upgrade.

On completion of the work, there will be six platforms and four stabling lines available for train operations at Kochuveli, said the release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.