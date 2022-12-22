Kochuveli-Mysuru Junction special trains for Christmas

December 22, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of special trains will be additionally operated between Mysuru Junction and Kochuveli for the convenience of passengers during this Christmas, said a release from the Southern Railways here on Thursday.

Train No. 06211 Mysuru Junction-Kochuveli Special will leave Mysuru Junction at 11.30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday (two services) and reach Kochuveli at 7.20 p.m. the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 06212 Kochuveli-Mysuru Junction Special will depart from Kochuveli at 10 p.m. on Saturday and Monday (two services) to reach Mysuru Junction at 7.15 p.m. the following day, the release said.

