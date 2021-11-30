Kochi to host 11th Kerala Travel Mart in March

Event expected to rejuvenate pandemic-hit tourism sector

The 11th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), one of the largest congregations of the tourism industry in the country, will be held in Kochi in March 2022, giving an impetus to the efforts to revive the pandemic-hit tourism sector by attracting visitors from across the world.

The event would be inaugurated at Grand Hyatt at Bolgatty, Kochi, on March 24, 2022, while the proceedings on the following three days would be held at Sagara and Samudrika Convention Centre in Willingdon Island, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told a press conference here on Tuesday.

Main themes

The event would have caravan tourism and adventure tourism as the main themes, Mr. Riyas said.

KTM 2022 will give greater prominence to domestic tourism which is steadily returning to the pre-pandemic levels. The meet anticipates the participation of no less than 1,500 buyers.

V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism), said KTM was expected to rejuvenate tourism and bring a qualitative change in the sector.

V.R. Krishna Teja, Director, Tourism, and Baby Mathew, president, KTM, were among those present.