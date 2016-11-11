The Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS), Kottayam, has been sanctioned an assistance of Rs.2.5 crore by the Union Department of Science and Technology for the establishment of a knowledge centre. The five-year project involves collection and compilation of data on climate change, consultations with experts, awareness, and the launch of a web portal on climate change. A press note quoting ICCS Director George Chackachery said the knowledge centre would provide a platform for State-specific studies on climate change, helping the administration, policy-makers, and the general public to access information and make informed decisions on climate change adaptation and mitigation.
— Special Correspondent
