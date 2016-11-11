Thiruvananthapuram

ICCS gets Central aid

The Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS), Kottayam, has been sanctioned an assistance of Rs.2.5 crore by the Union Department of Science and Technology for the establishment of a knowledge centre. The five-year project involves collection and compilation of data on climate change, consultations with experts, awareness, and the launch of a web portal on climate change. A press note quoting ICCS Director George Chackachery said the knowledge centre would provide a platform for State-specific studies on climate change, helping the administration, policy-makers, and the general public to access information and make informed decisions on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

— Special Correspondent

