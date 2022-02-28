KMCSU protest against BJP councillor

The Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union and the Municipal Workers Association (CITU) organised a protest march in front of the city Corporation on Monday against an alleged attack by a BJP councillor against two sanitation workers.

Manacaud ward councillor K.K. Suresh had allegedly attacked sanitation workers Gireesh and Rahul near the KSRTC parking area at Eenchakkal on Saturday night after they had prevented a person from dumping a sack filled with waste nearby. He had also allegedly allowed the waste dumper to get away. KMCSU State General Secretary P. Suresh inaugurated the protest.