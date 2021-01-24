KIMSHEALTH to be a Centre for transplant programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 January 2021 09:33 IST

Set up in 4.6 lakh sq ft on 10 floors at a cost of ₹300 crore, the new venture has ultramodern operation theatres

KIMSHEALTH East will be a centre for all transplant programmes of kidney, liver, heart, and lungs, a centre of excellence for normal and high-risk delivery, foetal medicine and perinatology, and immunisation service for all age groups, among other things. Set up in 4.6 lakh sq ft on 10 floors at a cost of ₹300 crore, the new venture has ultramodern operation theatres, 75-bed ICU, and 170 fully AC rooms. The tower will stand as a monument for a new health-care delivery system, M.I. Sahadulla, group chairman and MD, KIMSHEALTH, said.

