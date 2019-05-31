Killiyar boundaries to be marked by year end

An important milestone in the Killi river rejuvenation project is expected to be crossed by December this year.

By then, proper demarcation of the river boundaries will be completed in the grama panchayats of Karakulam, Aruvikkara, Anad, and Panavur and the Nedumangad municipality, B. Biju, president, Nedumangad block panchayat, said on Thursday, presenting the project at the Kerala Water Summit — Jalasangamam — organised by Haritha Keralam Mission.

“By 2019-end, we hope to declare Killiyar as ‘Kara Kaviyaatha Killiyar’ (a river that does not overflow),” he said. The demarcation of river boundaries in the Karakulam panchayat (totalling 16 km on both banks) is expected to be completed by June 10.

This work will cover two km (both banks) at Aruvikkara, six km at Anad and Panavur, and 16 km in the municipality area.

The Killiyar Mission is a joint initiative of the Haritha Keralam Mission, the district planning committee, Jalasree Mission, the Nedumangad municipality, and grama panchayats in the region.

Other initiatives

Apart from the Killiyar Mission, Jalasangamam, on its second day, featured presentations on several shining examples of river rejuvenation programmes made possible with public participation.

R. Rajesh, Haritha Keralam Mission coordinator, Pathanamthitta, described how a people’s collective successfully revived the Varattar which had all but disappeared owing to excessive sand-mining, encroachment, and pollution.