Killi’s city course being cleaned

After a long gap, the city Corporation has restarted the Killi river clean-up mission, with the inauguration of its second phase on Saturday.

In the second phase, the 13.5-km stretch of the river that passes through the city, from Vazhayila to Kalladimukham will be cleaned using machinery. Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the cleaning programme at the Bund Road at Killippalam.

The mission to clean up the river was launched in the city areas last year, after the panchayats in the upper reaches of the river had cleaned up the parts of the river flowing through their area.

Well begun

It began with a mass clean-up drive with the participation of around 10,000 people, including workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme, people’s representatives, students, residents’ association members and cultural figures.

Following this, the local body had conducted a survey of families on either side of the river found to be releasing septage into the river and served notices on them.

The officials also conducted a survey of all connecting streams and drains that flew into the river on either side. A total of 276 violations were flagged, out of which notices were served on 235 owners. Digitised maps showing all the constructions, waste dumps, streams that flew into it, open spaces and places which needed surveillance cameras have been prepared.

Lost steam

However, the mission lost its pace due to the floods, elections and byelections. The second phase is expected to be completed within two months, faster than the first phase. This will be followed by the third phase, which will stretch over a longer period.

“The third phase involves the preparation of the Killi River Master Plan to chalk out the programmes to revive the river and for continued conservation. Sidewalls need to be constructed on either side of the river to prevent erosion. In the puramboke areas on the sides of the river, we will think of developing various facilities suitable for each location, like walkways, parks or public toilets,” said a Corporation official.