KIIFB will insist on quality, says Public Works Minister

The technical inspection wing of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had ordered the stoppage of 10 road construction works temporarily on reasons ranging from lack of quality of work to overshooting of the deadline, Public Works Minister K.Sudhakaran told the Assembly on Friday.

Nine projects

The work on nine of these projects, all of which are overseen by the Kerala Road Fund Board, were later restarted after seeking reports from the contractors responsible and after site inspections by the chief engineer and other officials.

As on Friday, only the stop memo of the MES College-Payyanadam road in Palakkad executed by KCP Engineers is pending, for which instructions have been given to fulfil the directions in the observation memo.

The Minister pointed out the name of Kudroli Construction Company, three of whose works were issued stop memos.

No compromise

“The government is not ready to compromise on quality of the work. Out of 200 road works funded by KIIFB, issues have been noticed in only ten. This was due to serious failings on the part of the contractors. If the construction companies are not ready to rectify their mistakes, steps including cancellation of licence will be taken. Action will also be taken against engineers who fail to report issues,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Land acquisiton

To a question on the delay in starting the works on the coastal highway project, he said land acquisition has been a roadblock, though funds of ₹6,500 crore has been set aside for this.

Fish worker families, who live together in the coastal region, are reluctant to part with their land even though proper compensation is offered.

Even if they have to be provided land, it has to be given near the coast, from where they can go for fishing easily.

For the hill highway, work on 12 reaches could not happen, as the Forest Department has not provided land for the project.