KIIFB, Kerala Bank to fight finance capital: Minister

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is not merely implementing some programmes, but putting forward a people’s alternative against the onslaught of finance capital, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said. He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the Cooperative Week celebrations here on Wednesday.

“A struggle is going on between finance capital and people’s capital. Neo-liberal policies have led to high inequality and poverty. The number of billionaires in India have increased at the same time as the country has fallen several places on the global hunger index and human development indices. Purchasing power has decreased and the market has come to a halt, leading to an economic slowdown. We need to understand more deeply the interventions of the cooperative movement in the financial sector in the State,” he said.

He said the government’s initiatives like Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Bank are meant to ensure that the capital stays rooted in the State.

₹2.08-lakh crore

Minister for Cooperatives Kadakampally Surendran said the government viewed the modernisation of the sector with an investment of ₹2.08 lakh crore, as an important task.

“We have noticed that a majority of those who deal with cooperative banks are above the age of 50. We are unable to provide the kind of services, like online facilities, which the youth are looking for. One of the aims of the formation of Kerala Bank, by merging cooperative banks, is this,” he said.

He said there had been several attempts to spread misinformation. “But, there will not be any more delays. Within ten days, the bank will become a reality,” he said.