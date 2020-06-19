KIIFB hands over fund to acquire land

The long wait for the four-lane flyover at Sreekaryam Junction on the National Highway-66 has overcome another hurdle with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) providing the first tranche of ₹35 crore for acquiring the 1.343 hectares needed for the flyover.

The amount was handed over by Vikramjith Singh, CMD, KIIFB, to Anand Elamon, Chief General Manager, Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTL), in the presence of Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Friday.

The amount will be handed over to the district administration for disbursement to those who have parted with the land for the flyover. The Minister said the compensation to those who have lost land and buildings would be disbursed in a time-bound manner.

₹135.40-cr project

The cost of the flyover, including land acquisition (₹81.5 crore), will be ₹135.40 crore.

Administrative sanction has been given by the KIIFB for the flyover and the remaining funds for the land acquisition will be given in due course as the plan is to complete land acquisition in next three months.

Common pillars

The 15-metre-wide flyover at Sreekaryam, along the proposed light metro corridor, will have common pillars for vehicular traffic and MRTS. The service roads on both sides will have a width of 5.5 metres.

The KRTL, the special purpose vehicle set up to execute light metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, has been tasked with the work of the flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor, and Pattom in the capital.

The three flyovers were designed by the DMRC and the government has asked the KRTL to stick to the alignment, approved design and drawings.

Land acquisition for flyovers at Pattom and Ulloor along the 21.18-km light metro corridor from Pallipuram Technocity to Karamana will commence soon.

Panel evaluation

The seven-member expert committee tasked with the evaluation of the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study carried out by Centre fro Advanced Research in Health and Human Behaviour (CARB) has recommended acquiring 1.343 ha of land for the flyover at Sreekaryam.