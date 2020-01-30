KIIDC to run bottled water plant

A meeting convened by Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday upheld the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) board decision to hand over the management of its bottled water plant at Aruvikkara to the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC).

The terms and conditions, however, are yet to be finalised.

The KWA will lease out the facility to the KIIDC. The production, marketing and management of the plant will be vested with the KIIDC. The KIIDC presented a draft agreement at the meeting. However, no decision has been finalised on it. The KWA board had decided to hand over the management of the bottled water plant to the KIIDC on September 5 last year. Although the 7,200-litre-capacity plant was completed in February 2019, its commissioning has been delayed.