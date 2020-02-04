‘Key role for children in eco conservation’

Conservation of biodiversity is akin to maintaining a ‘safe deposit’ in nature, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the State Children’s Biodiversity Congress here on Monday. Children had a major role to play in conservation-related activities, he said.

M.C. Dathan, scientific advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was the chief guest.

K.V. Govindan, member, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, presided.

The Education Minister gave away prizes to students who won the project competitions. Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the congress on Monday morning.