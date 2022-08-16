Kesavadasapuram murder: gold found in victim’s house

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder case of Kesavadasapuram native Manorama took a new turn with the recovery of the gold ornaments, which were suspected to have been stolen by the prime accused, from the victim’s house.

According to the police, the gold ornaments, weighing nearly eight sovereigns, were found in a cover that contained Manorama’s medicines in the kitchen during a search undertaken by her family on Monday. The discovery has brought the efforts being made by the police to recover the gold to an end.

The accused, Adam Ali, was suspected to have stolen the gold ornaments and their recovery was considered to be crucial to the investigation. However, the development has weakened the police theory that the crime was a case of murder for gain. Nonetheless, the Medical College police firmly believed the accused had attacked Manorama with an intention to rob her and flee to his hometown. He had also confessed to the crime, official sources said.

The investigation team had recovered the knife that was allegedly used by the accused in the murder a few days ago.