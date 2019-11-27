Kerapex stamp expo begins

Various stamps on Gandhi have been arranged at Kerapex, the 14th State-level philatelic exhibition that got under way at Bhagyamala and Olympia auditoriums at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on Tuesday.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera inaugurated the exhibition. Sayeed Rashid, Director, Postal Services, Kerala Circle, and Chief Postmaster General Sharda Sampath were present. Mr. Behera shared his childhood experiences of collecting stamps.

Special cover

A satin special cover of Kerapex was released by Ms. Sampath by handing it over to Mr. Behera. The release of permanent pictorial cancellation (images related to the commemoration of an event) of Kerala was done by Jitendra Gupta, Postmaster General, Northern region, Kerala circle.

A competition was also organised on Mahatma Gandhi in connection with his 150th birth anniversary. This time, youth philatelists and students are taking part in the 14th Kerala philately competition.

On Wednesday, release of special cover pack on Gandhi’s visit to Kerala will be held. The cover pack will be accepted by Gandhian P. Gopinathan Nair. It will include special covers on Gandhi’s speech on the Kozhikode beach, his meetings with Narayana Guru and Ayyankali, visit to a Khadi ashram in Thrissur, and on Kaumudi teacher donating her ornaments to Gandhi. The special cover on the Khadi ashram visit will be made of khadi.

On Friday, a carried special cover on Gandhi’s visit to the Kowdiar Palace will be released.