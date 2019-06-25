Keralite lands ₹1.5-crore job at Microsoft

When Abhijith Asok stole the show at Harvard University by attending its recent convocation wearing the traditional Kerala dhoti and accepted his postgraduate degree in data science, none knew that a large surprise was in store for him.

Computer giant Microsoft was quick to choose this Keralite youngster from Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, by offering an annual pay of more than ₹1.5 crore. It may not rank as a great pay globally, but for a Keralite who loves to inspire thousands of graduates in his home State, it is a neat package.

A person who loves to share his experiences that took him to Harvard and to Microsoft from there, Mr. Abhijith says he will be ready to answer any queries from aspirants at abhijithasok@gmail.com. His father Asok Kumar, who teaches at an entrance coaching centre at Manjeri, said his son’s achievement should inspire the younger generation.

“Sky should be the limit for the youngsters who love to go places. Abhijith can be just a model for them. Let them pursue their dreams by converting them into their goals,” he said.