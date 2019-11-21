Kerala’s sanitation staff have the best pay: panel

Sanitation workers of Kerala have the best wage rates and are at a better level socially as compared to workers from other States, Manhar Valjibhai Zala, chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, has said. The commission visited Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and interacted with representatives of worker unions, people’s representatives, Corporation councillors, District Collector, and officials of various departments.

He said the number of sanitation workers has to be increased depending on the geographical area and total population of each city. The commission will be visiting the work places and living areas of the sanitation workers. The chairman and members will take part in a cleaning programme along with the city’s sanitation workers on Thursday morning. Following this, a medical camp and awareness programmes will be organised for the sanitation workers and their families at the Institution of Engineers’ hall. The commission will also visit the septage treatment facility of the city Corporation.