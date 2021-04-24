Kerala weekend restrictions | Public stay off the roads in Tiruvananthapuram

Thiruvannathapuram

24 April 2021 11:09 IST

Roads in the capital city wore an almost deserted look on Saturday as movement restrictions similar to last year's lockdown were clamped down for the weekend, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

A majority of the public chose to stay indoors as the district administration had said that people should venture out only if absolutely necessary, in a bid to break the spread of the virus.

Those who are venturing out are required to provide convincing reasons or related documents at checkpoints.

Only 60% of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)'s fleet of buses are being put into service for the weekend, while most of the private buses have stayed off the roads. Long distance bus services, flights and trains are running as per schedule.

Restaurants in the city did not have any occupancy as only take-aways are being allowed for the weekend. Tourist spots, parks, beaches and museums will remain out of bounds for the public during the weekend.

Marriages and functions which were registered earlier on the COVID-19 jagratha portal are being held as per schedule, but with strict restrictions on the number of participants.

Despite the curbs, the higher secondary examinations and the training sessions for officials assigned for counting of votes on May 2 are being held as scheduled.