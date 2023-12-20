Kerala University V-C orders banner against Governor to be taken down

December 20, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal on Tuesday issued directives to remove a banner hung by the Students Federation of India (SFI) against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the main entrance of the Senate Hall campus in Palayam.

Following a clarion call by the CPI(M)-feeder organisation, black banners and posters went up in several higher educational institutions across the State in protest against the directive issued by the Governor to take down similar materials that had been hung on the Calicut University campus during his three-day stay there.

Many such banners against the Governor came up in many educational institutions in the city, including Kerala University, University College, and Government Sanskrit College. One of these called the Governor “to bear allegiance to the university and not Sangh Parivar”.

One such that was hung above the main gates of the university headquarters caught the Vice-Chancellor’s eye when he arrived on the campus on Tuesday.

He soon directed the Registrar to urgently remove the “very derogatory” banner that, he felt, could tarnish the image of the university.

