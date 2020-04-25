Kerala to prioritise return of NRKs

The State government will quickly prioritise the category of non-resident Keralites (NRKs) that need to return home earliest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The government was waiting for the Centre to issue guidelines regarding the same, he said on Saturday. Those aspiring to come back should register their names on the website of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs. So could students from Kerala stranded in other parts of the country and the world.

Officials said pregnant women, senior citizens, ailing persons, Keralites amnestied from prisons, students, citizens who had gone on visit visas, individuals whose visa period had expired, would get precedence.

Kerala expects a significant number of COVID-19 displaced blue-collar workers in high-risk localities in the Gulf to return in the next two months.

Mr Vijayan did not hazard a guess on their numbers but had indicated that it could be in lakhs. The remittances of expatriates had propped up Kerala for long. Their inrush would strain the State’s economy further and impact the lakhs of households. Mr Vijayan sought a special package from the Centre for their rehabilitation.

The government had put in place a protocol to screen arrivals for COVID-19 symptoms at air and seaports. Those with flu-like symptoms would be immediately hospitalised. Others who warranted observation would be moved to government facilities. The State had an estimated 3 lakh rooms, including government guest houses, to accommodate COVID-19 vulnerable returnees.

Those who are asymptomatic would have to isolate themselves at home for 14 days under government control.

The government and the Congress-led Opposition had repeatedly raised the emotive subject of getting NRKs back home with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition had written separate letters.

The Congress had staged a dharna in front of the Kerala Raj Bhavan. However, the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) had doubted whether the influx from the Gulf would jeopardise the State’s epidemic containment strategy.