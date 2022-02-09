Issue corrected birth certificate to Anupama: child rights panel

Kattakada grama panchayat secretary told make necessary changes in birth register

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Kattakada grama panchayat secretary to take steps to make changes in the birth register and issue birth certificate in the case of the child of Anupama S. Chandran, a young mother who was reunited with her child after a legal battle.

Regarding a petition from Ms. Chandran, a single bench of the commission member K. Nazeer said the corrected certificate could be issued if the petitioner produced declarations from two persons familiar with the facts to be corrected in the birth register.

Ms. Anupama had contended that the name of the father of her child in the birth certificate was wrong. She sought the commission to direct the Kattakada grama panchayat to issue the corrected certificate.

In a statement to the commission, the panchayat secretary said Ms. Anupama and her husband, Ajith Kumar B., had submitted an application on December 1 for changing the father’s name, child’s name and the address in the birth register. They had also submitted an order of the Family Court Thiruvananthapuram as per which the child was reunited with his parents following a DNA test.

However, as per a circular issued by the Chief Registrar (Births-Deaths) in cases where paternity is established through DNA test, DNA biological information, notary affidavit, copy of the court order and report of the gynaecologist were needed to change father’s name. Also, the address in the certificate should be the one where the parents were staying at the time of the child’s birth. In the event of any error, any document that proved the address must be produced.

The panchayat secretary said that however during the application scrutiny, it was found that these documents had not been submitted. But considering this as a special case, these documents need not be produced. Instead, a declaration from two persons familiar with the facts that needed to be changed in the certificate could be produced, and this had been intimated to the petitioner.

The commission said the petitioner should submit the declaration to the panchayat secretary, following which the necessary changes must be made in the birth certificate which can then be handed over to Ms. Chandran.